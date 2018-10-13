Upset City!!! Iowa State Dominates #6 West Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - Dont mess with Matt Campbell in the month of October. Iowa State is 6-0 the last 2 seasons in October with 4 of those wins over ranked opponents. The latest victim, #6 West Virginia.

The Cyclones dominated in every facet of the game, rolling 30-14 over the Mountaineers.

Brock Purdy was fantastic again. The Freshman threw for 254 yards and 3 TD's while RB David Montgomery was back to his old self, rushing for 189 yards.

ISU is now 3-3 on the season, and has a bye next week. They're back home the 27th against Texas Tech.