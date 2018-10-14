× Employee Hospitalized Following Explosion at Des Moines Plant

DES MOINES, Iowa–An employee suffered burns after an explosion at Katecho, Inc. in Des Moines Sunday afternoon, Des Moines police confirmed. The company, located near the airport, provides medical and cosmetics manufacturing, according its website.

Officials couldn’t immediately provide more details about the nature of the explosion, other than to say it did not cause damage elsewhere in the building.

A police spokesman said the injured employee had to be hospitalized but didn’t have information about the nature of the employee’s injuries or identity.