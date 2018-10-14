Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week.
FACEOFF: Field Storming, Dancing Dinosaurs, Frost in Trouble, Jimmy Butler, Admire on Vacation
-
FACEOFF: Trouble in Maryland, Meyer/Smith, Little League Classic, Cast Your Kernel
-
FACEOFF: Wendys Trolls Nebraska, Baker, Clay Flagged Again, Victory Fridge, Maroon 5
-
FACEOFF: Chow is Leaving but Staying, Murph Loses his Mind, and United Bowl
-
FACEOFF: Roughing the Passer Nonsense, Pat Mahomes, Retiring at Halftime, Urban is Back
-
FACEOFF: Special Friday for BGM, Brian Ferentz throws shade, Kirk’s Mullet, Victory Day in Ames
-
-
FACEOFF: Baseball collision, No Football at Wrigley, ‘You’re killin’ me Smalls!
-
Iowa State Media Day: Kyle Kempt Interview
-
FACEOFF: Kindness at State Softball, Hoover Wins it All, SEOC, Pat Green Ready to Wave
-
FACEOFF: NBA in Ames, Saban Roasts Students, Khabib Dominates, Mahomes Still Shining, Maddon
-
FACEOFF: Ryder Cup Dud, Tiger and Phil flop, Cubs in Tiebreaker, Gundy and Jimbo go Too Far
-
-
FACEOFF: Ferentz on Top, Hawkeye Coaching Greats, 99-81, Valley Tops Dowling, RVTV
-
FACEOFF: ICubs Welcome US Citizens, Spotless Locker Room, RVTV Reunion, Miles Teller
-
FACEOFF: The Curtain Drops on Another Successful RVTV Tour