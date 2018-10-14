× Insiders 10/14/2018: Secretary Naig Concerned About Young Farmers, Presidential Candidate Delaney Disagrees with Holder and Clinton on Talking to Republicans

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican, said President Donald Trump’s announcement that would allow year-round sales of the E-15 fuel blend will be good news for Iowa producers but he still has concerns about younger farmers.

A very rainy night in Council Bluffs showed how dedicated several thousand supporters of President Trump can be.

Maryland Congressman John Delaney, a Democratic presidential candidate, shares what it's like to go door knocking and encounter someone burned out with politics these days.

Delaney disagrees with recent comments by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the appropriate way to talk about Republicans.

Delaney takes the Insiders Quick 6.