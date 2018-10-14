× Local Non – Profit Breast Cancer Organization Stepping into Spotlight during Awareness Month

ANKENY, Iowa — There is plenty of awareness of the dangers of breast cancer but a local organization says there are not enough community resources to help women manage life with the disease.

The group, Can Do Cancer, is working to fill that void. The organization helps by making meals for patients on chemotherapy treatment days and offers house cleaning services. All things, founder Molly Zaver wishes she shad when undergoing treatment in 2011.

“We’re moms who have young kids at home and you have to still learn how to live through the disease, they still need you.”

Zaver says while she appreciates national organizations helping to raise money and awareness for the disease, she admits it can often overshadow local efforts.

“I think people see that Can Do Cancer is actually helping people right here in our community. That`s something different then when you donate to some other organization.”

Over the past five years, the organization has helped close to 300 women most of them who are in their 20’s, 30’s and early 40’s.