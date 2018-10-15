× Des Moines Skate Park Breaks Ground Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Lauridsen Skate Park breaks ground Monday.

Monday at 10:00 a.m. work will begin on the park. Workers will begin to clear trees and prep the area before heading into the winter months. After winter, workers will begin to finalize the park.

The skate park is located between Second Avenue and the Des Moines River in downtown.

AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson said once complete, the skate park will be the second largest in the country at 70,000 square feet.

“We’re definitely going to be hosting world-class competitions. There’s no doubt about it. In fact, we have already been asked by some competitions whether or not we are going to be open by next summer,” Anderson said.

The park will feature Olympic elements like a par-course and street course. Anderson said all elements of the park will be free and open to the public.

The $3.5 million park is funded from a decade of fundraising and donations.

Anderson said people can use skateboards, roller blades, and scooters at the skate park.

“We understand the importance of getting kids outside. Giving kids the opportunity to have outdoor recreation and hangout with their buddies. This is really going to provide that opportunity for the kids here in Des Moines,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the park is set to open to the public later summer, early fall of 2019.