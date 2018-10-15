Federal Government Looking To Sell Former Knoxville VA Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa- The US Government General Services has announced intention to sell the property which is the site of the former Knoxville Veterans Administration campus. On October 10th notice of intent to sell was posted. That gives local government agencies first dibs if they choose to purchase the property.

After 30 days the campus would go on the open market.

“The VA campus is a historic campus, it’s been here in the community for 100+ years but really hasn’t been used for the last 10 or so years, said Aaron Adams, the Knoxville City Manager. “The City, Marion County, even the State of Iowa, any folks who are governmental agencies, would have first opportunity to potentially the acquire that property.

That could also include Marion County Fair, and Knoxville Raceway, which sits next-door to the property. Also Knoxville Schools could look at that, as well as local economic development officials.

“Our community has a lot of really good large employers and they’re growing, we have unemployment rate below 2%,” said Adams. “So what we find our big challenges, are related to housing and not finding employers but employees so we need a place to house people.”

The City has until early November to let the Federal Government know of it’s intention.