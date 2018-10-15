× Not Guilty Plea for Suspect in Celia Barquin Arozamena’s Murder

NEVADA, Iowa — The man accused of stabbing Iowa State University golf standout Celia Barquin Arozamena to death has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Richards had been scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon, but filed a written arraignment Monday morning. It included a plea of not guilty.

Richards is charged with first-degree murder in the September 17th death of Barquin Arozamena, who was found dead in a pond at Coldwater Links Golf in Ames. A criminal complaint in the case says she suffered several stab wounds.

A date for a trial in the case has been scheduled for January 15, 2019.