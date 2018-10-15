× Police: Shot May Have Been Fired During West Des Moines Domestic Dispute

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after being called to a domestic incident involving people armed with weapons at a West Des Moines apartment.

Sgt. Dan Wade with West Des Moines Police says officers were dispatched to the Wellington Apartments at 5042 E.P. True Parkway after a call came in about the incident at 11:37 a.m. Monday. The caller told dispatchers a man was armed with a knife and woman had a small handgun.

When police arrived and made their way to the apartment an officer thought he heard something that sounded like a gunshot. Police are now investigating whether a gun was fired at all – or whether the noise was some other sound.

Police located the two people who were involved in the incident and neither were injured. Their names have not been released.

The investigation into the incident continues.