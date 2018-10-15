× Sen. Kamala Harris Visiting Iowa Ahead of Midterm Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa — California senator Kamala Harris has scheduled a campaign trip to Iowa, with stops in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids leading up to the midterm elections.

Harris picked up increased attention for her opposition role in the Senate Judiciary hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Kamala will headline a Polk County Democrats rally next Monday, October 22nd. She will help the party encourage people to cast their vote early.

The event is being held at the Forte Events Center.