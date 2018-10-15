Steak ‘N Shake Considers West Des Moines as Possible Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Good news for Steak ‘N Shake lovers, the famous franchise is planning to open a restaurant in the metro.

One of the locations developers are considering is in West Des Moines at Mills Civic Parkway and I-35.

This area has seen several new chain restaurants open their doors this year including Raising Canes and Wahlburgers.

The West Des Moines Director of Community and Economic Development Clyde Evans said more restaurants are choosing to open in West Des Moines, because that particular area of the town sees around 24 million visitors each year.

“With Jordan Creek Town Center being one of the largest shopping venues in the state of Iowa and the midwest, you also have Wells Fargo sitting there with almost 9,000 employees,”

The Iowa Restaurant Association said this competitive area in West Des Moines is good for restaurants and also their employees because it drives up wages.

“When you become a culinary destination and one place looks busy, where do you go? You go next door. We see that restaurants go into groups like this because success brings success,” President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association Jessica Dunker said.

Opening a restaurant in the suburbs also allows more space for parking and drive-thrus.

“West Des Moines has a history of having the one and only of within the metro or within the state, but I think ultimately though what that does is that if they are successful here then they start looking for other locations in the metro area to do a second or a third store,” Evans said.

Evans said in addition to Steak ‘N Shake hoping to open summer 2019, Dave and Busters is also considering the Jordan Creek area.