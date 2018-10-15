Urbandale Leaders say 100th Street Interchange will Lead Next 100 Years of Growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale, Johnston and Grimes residents are finding it easier to make it home on Monday evening thanks to a new interchange on I-80/35.

This afternoon the ribbon was cut on the new exit at 100th Street and I-80/35. Only the exits serving westbound traffic are open now. It could be another month before eastbound exits are open.

The project is the result of more than 15 years of work on the local, state and federal levels to find funding.

Leaders say the new interchange will spur new growth in the area. That growth is already evident. John Deere is building a new facility nearby that will employ 100 Iowans. Other businesses nearby have announced expansion plans as well.

Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell says the project is about businesses big and small that will now have easier access to Urbandale.

"We look forward to development and people taking advantage of their dreams and their opportunities to open a business, have their kids work in a business that is close by. These are the kinds of projects that help do that," Brownell said.

Two other major road projects are currently underway in the area as well. A new interchange is being added at the Meredith Drive exit and a flyover exit to Highway 141 is also underway.