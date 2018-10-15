Urbandale Woman Bares it All to Share Story of Preventative Mastectomy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Emily Huebsch's four-year-old son Hayes is the reason why she recently made one of the biggest decisions of her life. At the age of 33, she opted for a preventative mastectomy calling herself a "previvor" -- a preventative survivor.

Huebsch's mother, grandmother and aunt all died from breast cancer in their 30's and 40's. She tests positive for the BRCA 1 gene mutation. The mutation likens her chances of getting breast or ovarian cancer to nearly 90 - percent. The surgery which removed both her breasts and breast tissue lowers her chance of a diagnosis to 2-percent.

"Given the mutation and my family history it was really an easy decision," she says.

Huebsch underwent surgery in August. Ever since she's documented her journey post - surgery to social media, baring it all.

"I don`t think I've ever even showed a picture of my belly on Instagram," she laughs. "I show people exactly what it means to have drains coming out of surgery and two tubes sticking outside of you."

Her posts have garnered hundreds of "likes" and gratitude from cancer patients going through similar experiences.

"I think by me sharing my story it has provided me a lot of comfort for people who are undergoing the scary unknown for the surgery."

Doctors say Huebsch is recovering well and have cleared her to run in next week's Des Moines Marathon.