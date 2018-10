× Urbandale’s 100th Street I-80/35 Interchange Opens Monday

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale project that’s been over a year in the making will open to drivers Monday.

The 100th Street interchange on I-80/35 will open Monday afternoon.

Contractors have been working on it since spring of last year. Workers paved new lanes that led on to the interstate connecting the 100th Street ramp.

Monday the western half of the interchange will open, that’s the westbound on ramp and eastbound off ramp.