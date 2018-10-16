× Des Moines Performing Arts Celebrates 40 Years at Civic Center

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Performing Arts is celebrating 40 years in Des Moines.

The Civic Center opened in 1979. Since opening, it has seen 10.3 million attendees and 9,709 performances.

Love Never Dies opens its 40th season Tuesday night. It is the sequel to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of The Opera.

Other musicals people can see during its 40th season include: Disney’s Aladdin, School of Rock, Dear Evan Hansen, The Play That Goes Wrong and Hello, Dolly!

In addition, people will find new renovations done to the both interior and exterior of the Civic Center.

The exterior building features a new sign, additional trash cans, new marquee, enhanced loading docks, a “red carpet” motif, bollards and new seating.

The interior building features new LED lighting in both lobbies, stage floor replacement and work done to the ticket office lobbies.

Click here to purchase tickets to different performances for the 40th season.