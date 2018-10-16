Direct Deposit Money In Limbo For Countless MetaBank Customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- Today direct deposit is often taken for granted. "On Monday, I was supposed to receive my direct deposit and it hits with regularity around 9:30," said Sharon Lombardi of Newton. She was blindsided when her paycheck was not deposited to her MetaBank account. She described it by saying, "Abject terror. That's my money and we need that to survive."

Headquartered in Sioux Falls South Dakota, MetaBank also has six Iowa branch locations, four of which are in the Des Moines metro leaving countless customers without paychecks they desperately need. "Car insurance, telephone, they are all due at the end of the month," said Sharon.

Many have tried to get answers but have been forced listening to an audio recording that says, "MetaBank is currently experiencing high call volumes and delays when answering calls. An issue with ACH direct depositing is still continuing. Technicians are working diligently on resolving those issues. However, we have no estimate on when the system issue will be fixed." Leaving customers like Sharon in shock. "It is a little bit scary not knowing when it will come. What do you tell people?" She asked.

MetaBank issued a statement to 13 News saying "Meta is confirming that their processing partner, FIS, is experiencing an issue with an ACH application that is impacting the ability of a number of our clients to service customers. We are collectively working to remediate the issue as quickly as possible and return the operations to business-as-usua." Sharon is out of luck for the time being but her thoughts are also with others. "I feel worse for the people with kids," she said.

With her money in limbo, Sharon knows where she'll go with it if the nightmare is ever resolved. She said, "Sixteen years and I haven't had a problem but this is enough to make it pretty scary and the writing is on the wall that I don't want to do this any more with them.

Financial statements for MetaBank show the company listed their total deposits of over three billion dollars in 2017. That is nearly double the 1.6 billion in deposits they reported in 2015.