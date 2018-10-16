× Donation to Help Rejuvenate Evelyn K. Davis Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines neighborhood park is getting a much-needed makeover.

The William C. Knapp Charitable Foundation has donated $75,000 to rejuvenate Evelyn K. Davis Park.

The money will be used to replace the park`s 20-year-old playground equipment. The old equipment is already gone.

The foundation will also volunteer manpower and supplies to repaint the shelter and bathrooms.

Leaders will celebrate the project Wednesday at noon with the community. There will be a complimentary hot dog lunch, face-painting, and children`s activities.