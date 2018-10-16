× Iowa State Fined $25,000 after Fans Stormed Jack Trice Field

AMES, Iowa — The celebration over Iowa State’s big win on Saturday will cost the school.

On Tuesday the Big 12 Conference fined Iowa State University $25,000 after fans stormed the field following an upset victory over West Virginia. In a statement posted online, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says:

“The Iowa State Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that was not thoroughly implemented, and was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team game participants.”

The Big 12 does not ban spectators from entering the field after a game but schools are required to have a plan for “field storming” to happen safely.

Iowa State plans to appeal the decision. The school released a statement shortly after the Big 12 announcement. Iowa State says its review found no wrongdoing.