Mike Pence Visiting Des Moines Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week President Donald Trump visited Iowa and now the vice president has announced a trip to the Hawkeye state.

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Congressman David Young on Friday in Des Moines.

The two will appear at a “Get Out the Vote” rally at the Holiday Inn on Fleur Drive at 1:45 p.m.

The rally is open to the public.