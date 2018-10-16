× Police Use PIT Maneuver to End Chase Involving Repeat Offender

DES MOINES, Iowa – An early-morning chase on Des Moines’ east side has landed a criminal well-known to police behind bars again.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the chase began around 1:00 a.m. when officers saw a white truck run a stop sign at North Union and Seneca. The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Brian Palm, accelerated quickly and tried to get away from police.

Officers pursued Palm and after about 10 minutes were able to use a PIT maneuver to end the chase at E. 23rd and Des Moines St.

Palm exited the truck with a gun and ran, tossing the gun in a yard before he surrendered to officers.

Police say the truck Palm was driving was stolen. He also had an active warrant for parole violation.

Palm is very familiar to police. In 2016, he crashed a minivan into a tree attempting to get away from police. In 2014, he was arrested following a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour involving Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.

Palm is being held in the Polk County Jail. He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, interference with a firearm, second degree theft, and several traffic offenses.