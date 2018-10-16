× Trial Set for Ackley Man Accused of Locking Son Under Stairs, Abusing Him

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – The trial for an Ackley man accused of locking his son under the stairs at night and physically abusing him has been scheduled for January.

Alex Shadlow is charged with first degree kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Shadlow and his girlfriend, Traci Tyler, forced Shadlow’s eight-year-old son to sleep beneath their basement stairs for months and physically abused him. He was allegedly locked in a small space with just a coffee can to use as a toilet.

The Department of Human Services was alerted when teachers reported the boy was always hungry and had patches of hair falling out. The child told teachers he was locked under the stairs and only allowed out to attend school.

Court documents filed earlier this week show Shadlow’s trial is scheduled to begin January 7th, 2019 in Dickinson County.

Tyler’s trial is being held in Cerro Gordo County and set to begin November 5th. She is also charged with first degree kidnapping.