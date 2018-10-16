× Vandals Cause Thousands in Damage to Ames Public Art

AMES, Iowa — The City of Ames is asking for the public’s help in protecting public art after a sculpture was recently vandalized.

“Letting Go”, a sculpture which stands at South Fourth Street and Hazel Avenue, suffered more than $4,000 damage recently when vandals bent the figure’s arm and stole a bird figure from the piece.

Another piece, “Power Tennis”, suffered $12,000 damage in September 2017.

“These sculptures belong to all of us and we need to

be good stewards of our art,” Kerry Dixon with the Ames Public Art Commission said in a press release, “If you see something, say something, and if you encounter vandalism as it happens, call 911.”