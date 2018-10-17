× Firefighters Assist in Arrest of Man Barricaded Inside Apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines needed help from firefighters to arrest a man barricaded inside his apartment Tuesday.

They were called to an apartment complex on Twana Drive on a report of a man making threats.

Police say the man used a couch and table to block his front door. They say the suspect also filled his oven with papers sending smoke through the apartment.

Once firefighters cleared the smoke, police arrested the man without any further trouble.