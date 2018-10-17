× First Iowa Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Unveil Products

DES MOINES, Iowa — In less than two months, some Iowans will have access to medical marijuana.

Medpharm Iowa will begin selling its products on December 1st. The company is the state’s first medical cannabis manufacturer and dispensary.

Medpharm is scheduled to unveil its products and give an update on the manufacturing process Wednesday.

The marijuana program likely won’t expand beyond medical use. Both the Republican and Democrat gubernatorial candidates oppose recreational use.