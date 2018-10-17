× Rep. Loebsack Pulls Out of Second District Debate

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Congressman Dave Loebsack says he will not attend a Second District debate scheduled for this weekend.

Loebsack and Republican challenger Chris Peters were supposed to debate this Saturday in Davenport.

On Sunday Loebsack decided he would not take part because Libertarian candidate Mark Strauss was not included.

Loebsack had no objection to Daniel Clark being excluded from the debate. Clark is the Independent candidate on the ballot in the Second District.

With the debate now canceled, Peters’ campaigned issued a statement saying, “It’s a shame Dave Loebsack is once again turning his back on his constituents by refusing to publicly answer questions from voters.”