× Saylorville Lake Reaches Crest, Water Level Now Receding

SAYLORVILLE LAKE, Iowa – Recent heavy rains and flooding upstream caused the water level to rise quickly at Saylorville Lake, but after reaching its crest the level is now slowly going down.

According to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lake reached its crest of 876.65 feet at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. The forecast is for the lake level to continue to decrease, but that could change if more rain falls in the Des Moines River basin.

The high water levels have forced several areas around the lake to be closed. The Corps says Cherry Glen Lower Boat Ramp, Sandpiper Boat Ramp/Beach Access, Oak Grove Beach Access, Lakeview Main Boat Ramp, Lincoln Access Boat Ramp, Oak Grove Rec Area, Control Tower Road, Corydon Drive, and NW Jester Park Drive are all currently closed.

A portion of the Neal Smith Trail is also blocked off.

There are partial closures at the Bob Shetler Rec Area, Cherry Glen Rec Area, Cottonwood Rec Area, Sandpiper Rec Area, and Walnut Ridge Rec Area.

The Corps says the areas that are closed will re-open after the water recedes and crews are able to clean them up.