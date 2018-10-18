Cordova Park Observation Tower Turns 20, Still Welcoming Fall Visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTLEY, Iowa- Marion County welcomes fall leaf-watchers at the Cordova Park Observation Tower. The 106 foot tall structure was originally a 130,000 gallon water tower, put up in 1972. In 1984, rural water came to this part of the county, so the tower was no longer needed.

Construction began in July of 1998, and was completed November 20, of 1998 according to the plaque explaining the project. The cost of the project was $402,429.00.

“I take my grand kids out there frequently,” said Jill Vandevoort, Executive Director of the Pella Convention and Visitors Bureau. “They are out there and to the back by the time I’m halfway up the tower.”

She said Pella draws visitors in the fall to see the leaves and shops. Visitors also stop in Pella to watch tulip bulbs being planted for next spring.

“Cordova Tower offers a great focus point for going to a high level, and looking over the banks of the lake,” said Vandevoort. “On a clear day like today you can see all the way to the Des Moines Skyline.”

“It was beautiful, looking down and seeing all the colors of the trees the leaves changing, it was really pretty,” said Rachel Roe, of Davenport.

