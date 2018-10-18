× Hy-Vee Recalls Six Meat and Potato Products Due to Salmonella and Listeria Concerns

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling six products from its stores across eight states over concerns of possible salmonella and listeria contamination.

The list of affected products includes:

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers

Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom and Swiss Burger – 2 oz.

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders – 12 count

Hy-Vee says the mushrooms and tomatoes used in the products are the source of the contamination. No sicknesses have been reported.

All impacted products will have an expiration date of October 22nd, 2018 or sooner.

If you have any of these items in your fridge you should throw them out or return them to a store for a full refund.