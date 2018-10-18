× Iowa’s Scores on ACT Test are Falling

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is seeing falling scores on the ACT test. The standardized exam is used to measure the readiness of students for college.

This year the statewide average is 21.8 out of a possible high score of 36. The average has fallen slightly every year since 2016.

The test is usually taken by high school juniors and is used for college admission.

Students struggled most with math and English. This year, 70-percent of students met the benchmark score for English. That’s down from 73-percent in 2016.

During that same time the percentage of students reaching the benchmark math score dropped from 48-percent to 44-percent.

The company behind the test say falling scores are a big concern.

“When we have jobs require more technological skills and more math skills and we are seeing math skills go down, that’s very alarming,” says Ed Colby, Senior Director at ACT.

The Iowa Department of Education admits the results are headed in the wrong direction, but also noted that Iowa is still above the national average.