Massive West Des Moines Sports Complex Project Gets $5M Donation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Work is scheduled to begin this fall and now we have our first look at a new indoor sports complex planned in West Des Moines.

Thanks to a $5 million donation, the new facility will be called the MidAmerican Energy Company Recplex.

It will be built along Grand Avenue near the DMACC West campus. The facility will feature two ice hockey rinks, three indoor basketball courts, three indoor soccer fields, along with five outdoor soccer fields.

The goal is to have the facility up and running by the summer of 2020.