Not Guilty Plea for Ex-Altoona Cop Accused of Stealing Drugs from Evidence

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A former Altoona police officer accused of switching out drugs in an evidence locker with over the counter medication says he’s not guilty.

Joshua Copeland is charged with two counts of felonious conduct in office, two felony counts of forgery, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say Copeland forged new evidence packaging after taking the prescription drugs in evidence and replacing them with over the counter medication. A small amount of meth was also found in a police vehicle issued to him and a blood sample tested positive for meth.

Copeland resigned from the Altoona Police Department in April in lieu of termination.

He entered a not guilty plea in the case Wednesday and is scheduled to be back in court on October 24th.