Slipknot Will Play Iowa State Fair in 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa — ‘Slipknot’ is coming home and coming to the Iowa State Fair.

On Thursday the Grammy-winning Des Moines-based metal group was announced as the Grandstand performer on August 10th, 2019. That’s the first Saturday of the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 2nd at 10:00am. Tickets start at $43.