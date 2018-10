Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA --- The majority of CIML cross country teams ran in the Indianola district this afternoon at Pickard Park, and the two individual winners left no doubt. Ankeny's Tim Sindt, the state's top runner, won by 34 seconds while Southeast Polk's Mattison Plummer, sophomore, cruised to a 19 second victory.

In the boy's division Dowling, Ankeny, and Southeast Polk all qualified for state, and in the girl's division Southeast Polk, Dowling, and Roosevelt qualified in those orders.