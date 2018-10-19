× After 60 Years of Lobbying, Highway 20 Now Four Lanes Across Iowa

HOLSTEIN, Iowa- After over 60 years Iowa Highway US 20, is now a four lane road, all across Iowa. In a ribbon cutting ceremony DOT officials commended those who had worked and lobbied on the project over the years. The road opened to traffic this past Wednesday.

Lt Governor Adam Gregg spoke on behalf of Governor Kim Reynolds, who was with Vice President Mike Pence in Des Moines. “It’s about time,” said Gregg, a native of northwest Iowa.

“You have to get bitter, or get better,” said Shirley Phillips of the US 20 Corridor Association.

“We worked to connect and plead the case for Highway 20.”

The ribbon cutting was held inside the new Boulders Motel in Holstein. This motel, a new truck stop, and a Dollar General Store have opened with the new four lane road.

“So that new last-minute birthday gift, you run out there something he can run out there just quick instead of running to 20 miles to Cherokee,” said Holstein Chamber President Jamee Dittmer. “It it’s been great to have the construction workers, they rented houses, they come to town, to the grocery store, to the restaurants everywhere, it’s really helped out a lot.”