Clarke County Attorney Arrested for Public Intoxication in Courtroom

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Clarke County Attorney Michelle Rivera is charged with Public Intoxication for allegedly being drunk in the courtroom.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Clarke County Courthouse around 3:00pm. Clarke County Deputy George Barber III was on duty in the courtroom when he noticed Rivera was slurring her words and swaying in her seat during a court hearing. Barber says he noticed Rivera’s swaying and smelled alcohol on her breath. She was taken to jail but has already bonded out.