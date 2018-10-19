Clarke County Attorney Arrested for Public Intoxication in Courtroom

OSCEOLA, Iowa  — Clarke County Attorney Michelle Rivera is charged with Public Intoxication for allegedly being drunk in the courtroom.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Clarke County Courthouse around 3:00pm.   Clarke County Deputy George Barber III was on duty in the courtroom when he noticed Rivera was slurring her words and swaying in her seat during a court hearing.  Barber says he noticed Rivera’s swaying and smelled alcohol on her breath.  She was taken to jail but has already bonded out.