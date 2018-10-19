Free Winter Maintenance Vehicle Check in Des Moines Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Now is the time to get a maintenance check on your vehicle before the winter season.

This weekend there is an event to help people in the metro get those checks for free. The free maintenance checks begin in the North High School parking lot at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

They are checking and replacing things like broken tail lights.

To avoid unnecessary tickets and create better relationships between the police officers and the community, O`Halloran International is partnering with Urban Dreams and the Des Moines Police Department.

Organizers want to use this event as a way to partner with police, so they have a positive out-of-car experience to interact with the people in the community they serve.

“Communities that don`t have that kind of buy-in by their police department and by the citizens have higher crime rates. We live in Des Moines, Iowa -- this is our city. We want to police this as we should by inviting the citizens of Des Moines into what we do, how we do it,” said Lt. David Seybert with the Des Moines Police Traffic Unit.

Urban Dreams says to get there early because even though the event starts at 9:00 a.m., cars will begin lining up at 7:00 a.m. and they are only helping the first 500 vehicles.