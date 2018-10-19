× Indianola Standoff Suspect Surrenders Peacefully to Police

INDIANOLA, Iowa – A man involved in an eight-hour standoff with police in Indianola surrendered to officers early Friday morning.

Police say 47-year-old James Sturman is now facing a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class D felony.

The incident began shortly after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night when officers from the Indianola Police Department went to Sturman’s home on N. F. Street to do a welfare check. A friend had contacted police because they were concerned about posts Sturman had made on Facebook.

When officers arrived Sturman threatened to kill himself and officers. He barricaded himself inside the home and continued threatening to shoot and blow up himself and officers.

Police evacuated neighbors from their homes at 11:07 p.m. because of the threats. The standoff also prompted the Indianola School District to cancel classes for Friday at a nearby school, Irving Elementary.

Police say Sturman continued to make threats to them directly and through negotiators.

Sturman was the only person in the home during the standoff. He finally surrendered peacefully to officers around 6:30 a.m.

Police say there was a similar standoff involving Sturman in 2010. He wasn’t charged in that incident but instead taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sturman is expected to make his first appearance in Warren County court Friday morning.