Iowa State Loses Appeal, Must Pay $25,000 Fine

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will cut a check to the Big 12 Commission for $25,000 after students stormed the field at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday following an upset win over West Virginia.

West Virginia Head Coach Dana Holgorsen complained after the game about ISU fans making contact with WVU players. The Big 12 does not prohibit schools from allowing fans on the field but does have rules about what schools should do in those instances. ISU was fined $25,000 but instantly appealed. Today the school announced it lost that appeal.

The school released a statement from President Wendy Wintersteen reading: