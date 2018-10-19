× Iowa Youth Basketball Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation and Child Pornography Charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former youth basketball coach in eastern Iowa is pleading guilty to seven charges for sexually abusing young boys and recording nude images of them.

42-year-old Greg Stephens plead guilty in federal court on Thursday to seven felony charges including:

Five counts Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

One count Possession of Child Pornography

One count Transportation of Child Pornography

Stephen was a coach for an elite youth basketball team called “The Iowa Barnstormers” in eastern Iowa. Authorities say Stephens preyed on the boys on his team by secretly recording them nude on hidden cameras in his home and in hotels on road trips with the team. He also recorded himself abusing the boys as they slept. Authorities say he also used aliases online to solicit nude images from young boys.

Stephen faces up to 130 years in prison on the seven counts he’s pleading guilty to. However he could serve as few as 15 years.