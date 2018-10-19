× Police Standoff Ends in Indianola

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An overnight standoff in Indianola is over according to police.

Police did not release any information about the conclusion of the standoff other than that it has ended. They removed the barricades surrounding the neighborhood around N F Street around 6:50 a.m.

The Indianola School District called off classes and child care at nearby Irving Elementary for Friday because of the standoff.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident later Friday.