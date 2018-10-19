× Webster the Therapy Duck from Johnston Passes Away

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A duck who was known for spreading joy around the metro has died.

Webster, a mallard duck, was a certified therapy animal raised by the Blanchard family and trained by the Animal Rescue League.

The Blanchards say Webster had an affinity for human contact and loved to snuggle with strangers. They tracked his adventures on a Facebook page. The Blanchards broke the news on that page that Webster and seven other animals were killed in an accident at their home.

We first told you about Webster last year.