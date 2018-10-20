× It’s Pelosi, Pelosi, Pelosi at Republican Rally in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Congressman David Young, a Van Meter Republican seeking his third term in the Third District, seldom mentioned his Democratic opponent at a campaign rally Friday afternoon. Instead, he repeatedly mentioned one of his party’s biggest foils, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Young, who is locked in what looks to be the toughest election battle of his career with Democrat Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines businesswoman, repeatedly tried to make the case that Axne is Pelosi's "hand-picked" candidate. And he warned that if Democrats regain the majority in the U.S. House, Pelosi as speaker will push for higher taxes and regulations on businesses and will impede economic growth ignited under the Republican majority.

Vice President Mike Pence headlined the rally to push for Young and Governor Kim Reynolds' re-election efforts.

In a statement, Axne responded to Young's campaign event: