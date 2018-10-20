× Vice President Pence Rallies in Iowa for Two Republicans to Keep Their Jobs

DES MOINES, Iowa –Kim Reynolds and David Young each face a difficult challenge to hold onto their jobs. The Trump administration is rallying for both of them by sending its top leaders to Iowa on their behalf.

Vice President Mike Pence headlined an event before about 200 people in Des Moines Friday afternoon for Young, a Van Meter Republican looking for his third term representing Iowa's Third Congressional District, and Reynolds, the state's first female governor looking for her first full term in office.

"He has been there standing with this president every step of the way upholding the freedoms enshrined in the constitution of the United States," Pence said about Young, "and he's been standing without apology."

Last week, President Donald Trump rallied on behalf of Young and Reynolds in Council Bluffs.

Young faces Democrat Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines businesswoman. Reynolds battles Democrat Fred Hubbell, a retired Des Moines businessman and philanthropist, and Libertarian Jake Porter, a Council Bluffs consultant.