Congressman Steve King Defends Accusations That He Is A 'White Nationalist'

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Fourth District Congressional candidate Steve King, a Republican from Kiron, defended himself from critics who say he is a white nationalist after he endorsed a candidate for mayor of Toronto.

King said he has delivered for Iowans by taking part in negotiations with a Taiwanese delegation that increased purchases of American-produced soybeans.

King said he is committed to making sure abortions will be banned after doctors can detect a heartbeat.

King's Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten of Sioux City, shared how he hopes driving his R.V. named "Sioux City Sue" throughout the district will help his longshot attempt to beat King, who has been elected to eight terms in Congress.

King takes the weekly Insiders Quick 6.