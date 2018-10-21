× Bernie Sanders Calls President Trump ‘Pathological Liar’ At Rally in Ames, Wants Focus On One Thing

AMES, Iowa–Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent who ran as a Democratic presidential candidates in 2016 and narrowly lost the Iowa Caucuses to Hillary Clinton, implored young Iowans to vote in the upcoming November 6th mid-term election.

“This is, in fact, the most important mid-term election in the history of the United State of America,” Sanders told a crowd of 750, many of them students, at a Sunday afternoon rally at Iowa State University in Ames.

Only about one in eight Americans under the age of 30 voted in the 2014 mid-term election.

Sanders also headlined earlier campaign events in Sioux City and Fort Dodge on behalf of Fourth District Congressional candidate J.D. Scholten and Secretary of State candidate Deidre DeJear.

President Donald Trump won the 2016 general election over Democrat Hillary Clinton in Iowa by nearly ten points. Sanders said he understands why that happened. But he also called Trump “a pathological liar.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the rally, Channel 13 talked to Sanders. Sanders said Democrats need to focus on one major priority before they can think about the future.