City Council to Vote on Next Steps for Southeast Connector Project

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines city council will vote Monday night on a plan to add on to a major roadway.

The Southeast Connector, also known as the MLK Extension, already connects Fleur Drive to Southeast 30th.

The final leg of the road will stretch all the way to Highway 65 in Pleasant Hill.

If approved, the city will pay a little less than a million dollars for preliminary and final design and bidding assistance for building a portion of the project.