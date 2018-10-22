East Side Murals Vandalized; Suspect Caught on Surveillance Video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for whoever vandalized three murals on the east side of town.

Spray paint now mars the beauty of the murals.

The art is commissioned by a local art center called Third Space. The group says some of the murals cost upwards of $8,000 and take weeks to create.

They are working to remove some of the worst damage.

There is surveillance video from a nearby business showing the suspect, but the group hopes whoever is responsible comes forward.