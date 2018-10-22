× Fire May Have Caused Structural Damage to Fleur Drive Bridge

DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire that broke out at a Des Moines homeless camp could cost the city at lot of money.

The fire started underneath the Fleur Drive bridge Sunday afternoon. As a result, the southbound lanes of the bridge were closed off to drivers for several hours.

Firefighters say the fire was easy to put out, but the flames may have damaged the bridge.

“Since the fire was under the bridge and it was real close to the structural components of the bridge we are real worried about the structural integrity of the bridge itself. There are some pieces of the bridge impinged with the flames, so it could be damaged,” said Brad Ziezman, Acting District Chief with the Des Moines Fire Department.

City engineers are looking over the bridge to make sure it is safe to use.