In Iowa, Possible Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Has Message For Fellow Democrats

ANKENY, Iowa–California Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat, walked into the DMACC Ankeny campus auditorium Monday afternoon to a standing ovation from a crowd of 250. Harris, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, told the crowd that despite low national unemployment and a strong stock market, too many people aren’t benefiting from the economy that Republicans trumpet.

“The economy is not working for everybody,” Harris said.

She added, “We need to have a better vision for this country, in particular, reform this tax code in a way that supports the people who work to make this country great.”

Watch here to see how Harris responded to how she would advise Democratic candidates to campaign about the economy for this November mid-term election.