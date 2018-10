× Ottumwa Traffic Enforcement Camera Program Ends

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The city of Ottumwa will no longer use automated traffic cameras to enforce traffic laws.

On Monday afternoon the Ottumwa Police Department announced that “RedSpeed Iowa LLC” terminated its contract with the city effect two weeks ago.

The police department says it is not looking for another vendor to replace “RedSpeed” at this time, meaning an end to the automated traffic enforcement program for the forseeable future.